Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,924 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,890,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $27.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

