Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

