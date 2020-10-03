Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

