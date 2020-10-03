Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,203,000 after buying an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 95,136 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,776,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of TCF opened at $24.53 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

