Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Meru Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Athene by 146.5% during the second quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 175,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

