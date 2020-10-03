Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Meru Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Athene by 146.5% during the second quarter. Meru Capital Group LP now owns 175,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

