OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after buying an additional 1,093,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of OSUR opened at $12.80 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.52 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.