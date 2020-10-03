Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $102,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $423,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

DIG stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

