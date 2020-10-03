Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,215 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,535,000 after acquiring an additional 358,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. Monro’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

