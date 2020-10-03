Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 97,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000.

NYSEARCA DIG opened at $45.53 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $266.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

