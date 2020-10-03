Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.52 and a beta of 0.51. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

