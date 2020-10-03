$674.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce $674.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $713.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.91 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

