Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

