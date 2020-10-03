Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAVA. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,491,758.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 233,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$674.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC This Quarter
$674.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair PLC This Quarter
Cassava Sciences Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Cassava Sciences Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Sunrun to Buy
ValuEngine Upgrades Sunrun to Buy
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Southside Bancshares Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Southside Bancshares Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Rackspace Technology Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Rackspace Technology Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report