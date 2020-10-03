ValuEngine Upgrades Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to Buy

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,637.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $466,361.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,048,336.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at $48,078,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,171 shares of company stock worth $24,372,594. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

