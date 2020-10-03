VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $149.75 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $156.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85.

