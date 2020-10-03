Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

