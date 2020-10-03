Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

