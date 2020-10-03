$938.89 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $938.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.10 million to $943.90 million. Autodesk reported sales of $842.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,578. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autodesk by 114.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $261.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

