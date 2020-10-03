Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renasant by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 153,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Renasant by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $2,627,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

