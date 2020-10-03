RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

RMR stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RMR Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

