Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.82. Cairn Homes shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 690,595 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 26.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

