Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Galenfeha Inc (OTCMKTS:GLFH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 240,700 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH)

Galenfeha, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on developing technologies for engineering, manufacturers, and product life cycles; and exploring investments in private and public sectors. Previously, the company provided engineering services and alternative power products primarily to natural gas producers and various industries in Texas and Louisiana.

