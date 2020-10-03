Divestco (CVE:DVT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Divestco Inc (CVE:DVT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Divestco shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 416,069 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,085.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $359,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

About Divestco (CVE:DVT)

Divestco Inc, an exploration services company, provides data, software, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through Seismic Data, Software and Data, and Services segments. The Seismic Data segment engages in the brokering and licensing of existing seismic data between data owners and licensees; managing existing seismic data for brokering sales; and creating new seismic data inventories through recording multi-client services.

