Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.00. Mporium Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cairn Homes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80
Cairn Homes Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80
Galenfeha Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Galenfeha Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02
Poydras Gaming Finance Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Poydras Gaming Finance Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Divestco Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Divestco Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Mporium Group Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68
Mporium Group Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68
Starwood European Real Este Fin Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.25
Starwood European Real Este Fin Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.25


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report