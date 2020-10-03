Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.00. Mporium Group shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Mporium Group (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

