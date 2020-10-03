Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.25

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.25 and traded as high as $86.02. Starwood European Real Este Fin shares last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 35,807 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.36.

In other news, insider Shelagh Mason purchased 17,688 shares of Starwood European Real Este Fin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £15,034.80 ($19,645.63).

Starwood European Real Este Fin Company Profile (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

