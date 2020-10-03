Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.48. Intouch Insight shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.94 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter.

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.