Vogogo (CVE:VGO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Vogogo Inc (CVE:VGO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Vogogo shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,664,281 shares traded.

About Vogogo (CVE:VGO)

Vogogo Inc, formerly Southtech Capital Corporation, is a risk management and electronic payment services company. The Company develops software that administers various electronic payments, including card payments, pre-authorized debit, peer-to-peer and online banking payments for the United States, the United Kingdom and Canadian markets.

