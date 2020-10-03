Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $312.65

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.65 and traded as high as $326.57. Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 23,601 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $317.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 312.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 283.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, insider Quentin Spicer bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,280 ($33,032.80).

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile (LON:PSDL)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd. specializes it's investments in mid-market. It prefers to invests in residential, commercial and apartment buildings. The fund focuses on Germany, particularly Berlin.

