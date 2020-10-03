Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.48. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 3,458,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Asiamet Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.43.

In related news, insider Faldi Ismail purchased 1,082,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £32,460.24 ($42,415.05).

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

