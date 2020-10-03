New Wei (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

New Wei Inc (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. New Wei shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

New Wei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLTGQ)

Walter Energy, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal. Its products include thermal coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas, and other related products. It operates through following reportable segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian and U.K.

