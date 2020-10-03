JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $516.21

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.21 and traded as high as $564.00. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at $562.00, with a volume of 285,502 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $408.59 million and a PE ratio of -48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 516.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 420.31.

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

