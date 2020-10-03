Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.60. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terra Firma Capital Co. will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

