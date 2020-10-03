Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,418.80

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,418.80 and traded as high as $2,590.00. Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at $2,530.00, with a volume of 105,093 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.73.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

