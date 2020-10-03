Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.55

Shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and traded as high as $51.00. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 5,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.