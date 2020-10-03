Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $855.35

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $855.35 and traded as high as $894.00. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at $890.00, with a volume of 137,145 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 855.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 754.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.96.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

