(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

(OPS.V) Company Profile (CVE:OPS)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

