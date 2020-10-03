American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

American CuMo Mining Corp (CVE:MLY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.06. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.