Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. Foran Mining shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15.

Foran Mining Company Profile (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

