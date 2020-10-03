Georox Resources (CVE:GXR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Georox Resources Inc (CVE:GXR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Georox Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 18,633 shares traded.

Georox Resources Company Profile (CVE:GXR)

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

