Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Maxim Power Corp (TSE:MXG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Maxim Power shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $101.27 million and a PE ratio of -676.67.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Power Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires, develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta. It generates electricity through coal and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated a power plant with 150 megawatts of electric generating capacity in Alberta.

