Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.21. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 65,200 shares changing hands.

Infinite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology.

