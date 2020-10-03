Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $408.93

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.93 and traded as high as $432.00. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt shares last traded at $432.00, with a volume of 41,667 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $422.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.46.

About Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

