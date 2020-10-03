The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $11.85. The E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 289,874 shares changing hands.

SSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.