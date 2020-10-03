ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

