Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.18

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and traded as high as $150.20. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $150.20, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.80.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

