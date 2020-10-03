Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.18

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and traded as high as $150.20. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $150.20, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

