ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.05

Shares of ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and traded as high as $68.00. ProVen VCT shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72.

About ProVen VCT (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

