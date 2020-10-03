Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000.

Shares of MINC opened at $48.65 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

