Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

KNX stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $2,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,922 shares of company stock worth $9,229,179. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

