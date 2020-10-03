Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

