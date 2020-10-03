Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $307,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

